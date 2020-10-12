1 killed, 1 critical after car gets pushed into pole, building by a driver who ran stop sign in Sandusky County

RILEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is in critical condition and her passenger is dead after a car crashed into theirs when that driver ran a stop sign in Riley Township at 1:34 p.m. on Monday.
Lt. Brent Meredith said a 44-year-old Tiffin woman was driving a gray 2015 Ford Escape east on CR-247 when she ran the stop sign and struck a 2006 Chevy Malibu heading south on SR-510.
Both cars ran off the southeast corner of the intersection, struck a utility pole, and then hit a building, according to Lt. Meredith.
A 70-year-old woman of Fremont was driving the Malibu with a 76-year-old man of Fremont in the passenger seat with their seatbelts on, Lt. Meredith said.
Lt. Meredith said the 70-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to St. Vincent Hospital where she remains in critical condition.
The Highway Patrol confirmed her passenger, Thomas W. Zimmerman, died from his injuries.
The driver of the Escape was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Firelands Regional Medical Center to get treated for a serious injury, according to Lt. Meredith.
The crash remains under investigation.
