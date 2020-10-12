Lakewood bars cited for violating COVID-19 restrictions

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Northeast Ohio bars were busted by the state last weekend for violating the COVID-19 health orders. Agents say the bars and restaurants were cited for serving patrons after hours and violating the social distancing rules.
Game On in Lakewood was one of five Ohio bars to get hit with a citation for violating the COVID-19 restrictions.
“You know we agree with what they said, so just we have to get better at what we do, and hopefully it’s not too much longer,” said Kurt Delfavero, Owner of Game On Lakewood.
The owner of Game On admits they made a mistake this weekend and violated the social distancing rules.
“It’s the pool room those kids they start playing pool, and the next thing you know, there’s a little bit of a pack around them so you gotta make sure they spread out, sit back down,” said Delfavero.
They have since installed plexiglass dividers and spaced all of the tables further apart. Delfavero said the other challenge this weekend was that a member of his security team called off, so it was hard for them to keep everyone in their seats.
“We’ve added a lot more security on nights just to make sure it’s pretty much just making sure kids sit down,” said Delfavero. “It’s Lakewood, so there’s a lot of young people staying at home right now so, and with the 10 o’clock closing, they all come out around 8:30, 9 o’clock, so we get packed out of nowhere so we just have to make sure we’re ready for it.”
19 News also went by Avenue Taphouse. The Lakewood bar was cited for after-hours consumption. Agents say they arrived at 11:15 and found 30 customers drinking alcohol in front of the owner. A bartender working told 19 News the manager wasn’t there, and he would give us a callback, but so far, we have not heard from him.
These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission. The bars could face fines or even lose their liquor licenses.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.