Man dies after being shot in the back on Cleveland’s East Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man died Sunday after being shot in the back on the city’s East side.
Cleveland police officers were called out to the 3600 block of E. 138th Street for a man shot in a vacant lot.
When officers arrived, they rendered first aid until EMS transported him to University Hospitals.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has not yet released his name.
Witnesses told officers the victim was arguing with an unknown person before the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5464 or Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
