Members of Mason neighborhood upset over 'expletive Trump’ sign

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) Some members of a Mason neighborhood say they’re upset after one of their neighbors put a sign on their roof that says ‘expletive Trump.'
“It’s kind of disgusting, I don’t care if you’re for Trump or for Biden I think it’s just disrespect to other people," said neighbor Eilverra Orr.
Orr says she was born and raised a few houses down and says this sign is “bringing down the community.”
“Story was he had it on the ground and someone complained so he put it on the roof so nobody could take it down," said Orr.
Phillip Landreth lives across the street and says he’s glad his daughter is too young to read.
“I think it’s sad people have to go to those measures to let people know who they’re voting for," said Landreth.
“Someone said that’s an adult world, I’m an adult I don’t use that word I think it’s embarrassing,” Landreth told FOX19.
Mason police say they have received several calls about the profanity on the roof of the house, however, they say they can’t do anything because it is freedom of speech.
“It shows the class of the person probably not a very happy person,” said Landreth.
