6 new deaths, an additional 1,430 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 5,005 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 170,179 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Monday.
An additional 9,858 cases and 308 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 16,442 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 3,434 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
