No new deaths, but child among 45 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland in last 48 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Monday that there were no new reported deaths in the city, which keeps the total cumulative deaths at 148 citywide.
However, there are 45 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 5,731 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 4-years-old to their 80s.
According to the CDPH, 18 of the cases were reported on Sunday and 27 were reported on Monday, bringing the total reported on Monday to 45.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
The Ohio Department of Health announced there were six new deaths and an additional 1,430 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours.
As of Monday, there are 160,321 confirmed cases and 4,697 fatalities throughout the state.
Health officials reported more than 7.7 million confirmed cases and 214,917 deaths in the U.S.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.