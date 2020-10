Northeast Ohio reacts to Akron native LeBron James' 4th NBA championship

Genuinely asking: how can you *not* respect LeBron at this point?



Yes heโ€™s a 4x champion and finals MVP, but heโ€™s also a champion off the court. He opened a charter school in Akron to serve at-risk youth and he always puts his family first. Epitome of a superstar athlete. ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘‘ https://t.co/GxkBim1VE6