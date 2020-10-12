Northeast Ohio reacts to Akron native LeBron James' 4th NBA championship

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the fourth time in his career, LeBron James hoisted the NBA Finals trophy.
James capped off his run with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA “bubble” with a triple-double stat line on Sunday night in Game 6 against the Miami Heat, winning his fourth NBA Finals MVP award.
He is the first player in league history to win the NBA Finals MVP with three different franchises: Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Akron native made Northeast Ohio proud with his accomplishments on and off the basketball court.
Following the game, James called his mother, who raised him as a single parent in Northeast Ohio.
He also gave a shoutout to Akron during postgame remarks.
“Akron, Ohio, we did it again and that’s what it is all about,” the Finals MVP said.
“This is right up there with one of the greatest accomplishments I have,” James said about the challenges of winning an NBA title during the coronavirus pandemic.
