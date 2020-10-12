Northeast Ohio Weather: Breezy 70s today, rain returns tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Other than the wind, it’s been a really, really nice day out there, hasn’t it?
A strong cold front will move into the region this evening, reaching northwest Pennsylvania around midnight.
The front will bring fairly widespread showers with it, but not until after 9:00 PM.
Your early-evening plans will be rain-free.
Winds will remain high through the night.
Winds may gust upwards of 30 mph this evening.
If you have anything light or loose in your yard, you will want to secure that before it’s blown into your neighbor’s yard.
Regarding tonight’s impending rain, showers will move from west to east across the area after 9:00 PM.
Showers will be long gone by dawn.
Temperatures will bottom out around 50 degrees by morning.
In the wake of the front, tomorrow and Wednesday will be beautiful, albeit cooler, days.
Expect highs in the mid 60s on Tuesday and in the upper 60s on Wednesday.
The weather will become a bit more unsettled by Thursday, with daily chances for rain from Thursday through the weekend.
At this time, our wettest day looks to be Thursday.
Temperatures will warm back to 70 degrees by Thursday, but the end of the work week will be sharply cooler.
Highs will only climb into the low 50s Friday and Saturday.
Brr!
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.