Northeast Ohio Weather: Breezy today with afternoon temperatures in the 70s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pretty nice day ahead. It will be mild with afternoon temperatures sneaking up above 70 degrees for most of us. I think there will be less cloud cover along the lakeshore today and more clouds inland. A breezy southeast to south wind out there at 10-20 mph. All of this in advance of a strong cold front that will track through tonight. Our latest forecast has showers and thunder likely this evening. This wave of rain will be moving in from the west and tracking east tonight. It will be breezy tonight as well. South wind shifting west at 10-20 mph. A blast of cooler air arrives behind the front. Temperatures drop to around 50 degrees by early tomorrow morning. Sunny tomorrow and 60s for a high.