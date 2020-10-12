Parma Police want man who ‘helped himself to 16 tires and rims’ from car dealership

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police are searching for the suspect who “helped himself to 16 tires and rims” on Oct. 4.
Police said the theft happened at Axelrod Buick GMC on 6603 Brookpark Rd.
The suspect was wearing a black hoodie with “ESP” on the back and a Cleveland Indians hat, according to police.
He reportedly drove off in an older model white minivan.
Parma Police shared the following surveillance photos of the suspected thief:
Call Det. Connor at (440) 887-7332 if you can identify him.
