Shaker Heights closes elementary school after staff member tests positive for coronavirus
Woodbury Elementary School is closed today and tomorrow after a staff member tested positive (Source: WOIO)
By Steph Krane | October 12, 2020 at 9:24 AM EDT - Updated October 12 at 9:43 AM

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Schools announced Sunday it’s closing Woodbury Elementary School Monday and Tuesday after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

The district said the staff member was last in the building Tuesday.

Shaker Schools said the closure allows them to clean the school.

The district is asking Woodbury staff members who were in the building last week to continue normal precautions and monitor their health.

If your student is showing symptoms of COVID-19, Shaker Schools asks that you contact the building administrator to report the suspected positive case.

