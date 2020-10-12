Speeding driver shoots at 2 Akron teenagers, police say (video)

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy were shot at by a speeding driver Sunday afternoon, Akron Police Capt. David Laughlin said.
Neither were injured.
The boys were outside playing basketball in the 1400 block of Rockaway Street around 4:30 p.m. when the 15-year-old said the driver of a white Pontiac GS went flying down the street.
The 15-year-old told police he yelled for the driver to slow down.
According to Laughlin, the driver then stopped a few houses down, got out of his vehicle and fired several shots towards the boys.
After the shooting, the driver left the area.
Akron police said the white Pontiac GS has tinted windows and temporary tags.
The driver is 15- to 25-years-old and he was wearing a blue hoodie, police said.
Laughlin added there are no arrests, but detectives are following up on leads.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.