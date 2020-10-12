Suspected drunken driver charged with her 8th OVI after arrest in Wayne County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ashland woman is facing her eighth charge for operating a vehicle while impaired after a recent arrest.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jessica Annamae Johnson was stopped on US-30 in East Union Township in Wayne County.
She was taken into custody and charged with driving while under the influence, OSHP troopers said.
The most recent offense is the eighth time Johnson has been charged with driving intoxicated.
Johnson is scheduled to appear in a Wayne County court on Oct. 14 at 8:30 a.m.
