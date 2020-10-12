Vice President Pence, Democratic candidate Biden each have campaign stops in Ohio on Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Representatives from each presidential campaign have scheduled stops in Ohio on Monday.
Vice President Mike Pence, on behalf of President Trump and the Republican party, stopped in the Columbus area for a rally at a construction company’s facility.
At least two protesters were reportedly escorted from the rally after interrupting Vice President’s remarks.
Former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joe Biden is scheduled to appear first in Toledo on Monday afternoon, followed by a voting event in the Cincinnati area.
President Donald Trump won Ohio by 8 percentage points during the 2016 election, but new polls are showing the margin between the incumbent candidate and Democratic challenger narrowing.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.