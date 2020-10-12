Summit County voters who requested absentee ballots should have ballots by end of this week, county Board of Elections says

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Voters in Summit County who requested absentee ballots should have those ballots in their mailbox by Thursday, Oct. 15, the county Board of Elections said.
The county originally planned to mail absentee ballots on Oct. 6.
However, Midwest Direct, the company contracted to print and mail absentee ballots in Summit County, experienced a delay.
In a Facebook post Sunday morning, the Summit County Board of Elections said approximately 20,000 absentee ballots were mailed Friday.
12,250 of those ballots were delivered to voters Saturday.
Midwest Direct mailed another 16,000 ballots Saturday and an unspecified amount of ballots Sunday.
The Summit County Board of Elections said the rest of the 95,000 ballots will be mailed today.
Voters won’t receive ballots in the mail today since it’s a holiday.
Voters in Summit County can check the status of their absentee ballot here.
