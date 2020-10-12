42-year-old Cleveland man murdered at West side laundromat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old man was found shot to death behind a laundromat on the city’s West side Saturday afternoon.
Cleveland police said Chico Staples was at Express Laundry Service in the 4400 block of Clark Avenue around 3:45 p.m. when he got into an argument with the suspect.
The suspect shot Staples in the arm and chest before fleeing the business in an unknown type vehicle.
Officers found Staples lying in the back parking lot.
Officers said they rendered first aid until EMS arrived and transported him to MetroHealth Hospital.
Staples was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Cleveland police said the murder remains under investigation.
