Youngstown State faculty starts strike today

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The faculty union at Youngstown State University announced it’s going on strike Monday, Oct. 12.
Monday is also the first day of Youngstown State’s two-day fall break.
In a statement Sunday, faculty union spokesperson Mark Vopat said the union’s negotiation team and administrators will meet today in hopes of reaching an agreement before classes resume Wednesday.
Youngstown State said they will remain open and are making plans to continue classes if the strike stretches into Wednesday.
