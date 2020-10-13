’Armed and dangerous’ fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals of Lorain for felonious assault

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain Division of the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of fugitive Correy Hill.
Police said 32-year-old Hill is wanted for felonious assault, having weapons under disability, and parole violation.
The U.S. Marshals consider him to be “armed and dangerous.”
Hill is reportedly about 6′ tall and weighs 180 lbs.
If you have any information on Hill or where he may be, call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-498-6833) or text the keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).
You can also call or text the investigators 216-276-3975 or 216-276-2172, or the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office at 440-323-1212.
Tipsters may remain anonymous.
