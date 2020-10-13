1 Bedford, 2 Parma school staff members test positive for coronavirus

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - One Bedford school staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
The district’s COVID-19 dashboard was updated Tuesday with the new information.
School officials said this staff member is not assigned to a certain school.
20 Bedford students and seven staff members are now in quarantine.
In Parma, two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
One staff member works at Pleasant Valley Elementary School and the other works at Hillside Middle School.
A total of 10 Parma staff members and 21 students are now in quarantine.
This information was posted on the district’s COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.