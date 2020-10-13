1 Bedford, 2 Parma school staff members test positive for coronavirus

1 Bedford, 2 Parma school staff members test positive for coronavirus
(Source: CDC via CNN)
By Julia Tullos | October 13, 2020 at 1:48 PM EDT - Updated October 13 at 1:48 PM

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - One Bedford school staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The district’s COVID-19 dashboard was updated Tuesday with the new information.

School officials said this staff member is not assigned to a certain school.

20 Bedford students and seven staff members are now in quarantine.

In Parma, two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

One staff member works at Pleasant Valley Elementary School and the other works at Hillside Middle School.

A total of 10 Parma staff members and 21 students are now in quarantine.

This information was posted on the district’s COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.