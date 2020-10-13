Cleveland Police search for man who robbed Market Garden Brewery employee

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for the man who robbed a Market Garden Brewery employee as she was trying to head home.
Police said the employee was leaving work on West 25th Street at 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 and getting in her car when a green minivan pulled up behind her and blocked her car.
A man got out of the minivan and asked the employee for directions to get downtown, police said.
The suspect then suddenly shoved the victim and stole her work bag, according to police.
Police said he drove out of the parking lot and headed west on Bridge then north on West 25th Street.
The suspect was described by police as 5′11″ tall with short hair and wearing a light gray sweatshirt.
The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee shared the following surveillance photos of the suspect’s minivan:
Call Detective Murphy at (216) 623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463 if you can identify the suspect or have any other information on this robbery.
