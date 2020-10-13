Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood rallies behind Six Shooter Coffee after car crashes into shop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Six Shooter Coffee is a popular hot spot in this Collinwood neighborhood.
Over the weekend, as news of a car slamming into the popular shop on Waterloo Road spread, customers came out to help anyway they could.
Madelynn Klinehamer couldn’t believe something like this happened for a second time.
“It made me sad actually I sent it to friends who usually come here and everyone is shocked like the shocked emojis,” she said.
Barista Emily Oligny was inside of the shop and saw the car driving in.
Somehow, she wasn’t hurt by all of the shattered glass and debris sent flying.
Now, 3 days later, she’s put that incident behind her, especially with the tremendous show of support from the Collinwood neighborhood and customers she’s seen first-hand.
“It feels good. I grew up in this neighborhood and I always knew the community is very close knit and everyone always wants to help each other out so it’s nice," she said.
Owner Peter Brown told 19 News he only has one thing to say.
“Thank you really! You guys are always so amazing you have been from day one and we never feel anything less than supported so really thank you guys so much," said Brown.
On Sunday, Oct. 25, Six Shooter Coffee and Biscuit Heads are doing a soulful brunch.
There will also be live music from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
