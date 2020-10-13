Cuyahoga County Board of Elections opens 2nd ballot drop location

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Voters in Cuyahoga County will have a second ballot drop location; this one at Campus International High School, right across the street from the Board of Elections.
“We will have bi-partisan teams of employees collecting ballots as individuals drive through,” says Anthony Perlatti, director of the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
With people walking into the board of elections on foot and driving into the small parking lot creating congestion, the second location will accomplish a variety of things.
“Keeping voters safe, trying to alleviate traffic jams, and by making it convenient with the drive-through option we do hope individuals will take advantage of it,” says Director Perlatti. “We’ve heard through advocacy groups that people are very comfortable receiving their ballot in the mail, but they want to drive down and see that ballot go in the box.”
The second drop will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot at 3100 Chester Avenue.
“It takes a little bit of time, and when we have bi-partisan teams collecting ballots, it’s a much more rapid process,” says Perlatti. “They can drive up and we can take their ballot and put in right in the ballot box right in front of them.”
Federal Judge Dan Polster struck down Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s limit on ballot box drop-offs. LaRose then issued Directive 2020-22 that allows more than just the site in the parking lot at the Board of Elections.
Perlatti had plans to put drop off at six libraries around the county but the board put those plans on hold as Secretary of State LaRose appeals the federal court’s ruling.
“It would be great if at some point we can expand out beyond," says Perlatti. "That way, it makes it more convenient, closer to where people live in the communities and even alleviate some of the traffic congestion that we have with everyone focusing on this one location.”
