Employee suing Cleveland schools and coworker for racial discrimination

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former principal is suing Cleveland Metropolitan School District, claiming she’s been discriminated against because of the color of her skin.
Carol Lockhart, a black woman, currently works in the legal department at CMSD, where she’s accusing her coworker of calling her a racial slur.
She also names her supervisor in the civil lawsuit, claiming he did not investigate the incident.
In the civil suit filed in federal court on Monday, Lockhart says her troubles began once she was moved to the legal department of CMSD in 2017.
She says after months of problems with her coworker, an attorney, it reached a boiling point when she overheard that coworker calling her racial slur and referring to her as a “black b--h.”
“It’s really just a shame that with everything going on in our world today, even the legal department at Cleveland Metropolitan School District has not put themselves to a higher standard and having an experienced educator feeling like she has nowhere else to turn but to the courts,” Jared Klebanow, Lockhart’s lawyer, said.
According to Klebanow, Lockhart has worked for the district for more than 20 years without incident.
After previously filing a complaint with the EEOC, Lockhart is now suing CMSD, her coworker and former supervisor for racial discrimination, harassment and a hostile work environment.
“She’ll be seeking damages in that regard, but really wants to make sure no other individual employee who comes after her suffers the way that she suffered,” Klebanow said.
A CMSD spokesperson told 19 News Monday they can’t comment on pending litigation, but that the district denies and will defend against the allegations. CMSD says once a judge makes a ruling in this case, a formal statement will be released.
The supervisor named in the complaint was fired from CMSD in July, but it’s not clear why. Lockhart’s coworker still works for the legal department.
