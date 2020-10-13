CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There have been at least 19 fatal overdoses in Cuyahoga County this past week, said Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson.
Gilson added 11 of those deaths happened over the holiday weekend.
Due to the high number, Gilson issued a public health alert.
At this time, Gilson said he did not know which drug caused this recent increase.
“It is regrettable to see a spike in drug overdose deaths with everything else that is going on,” said Gilson. “Naloxone kits and fentanyl test strips can help prevent overdoses, though our hope is for our addicted neighbors to find their way into recovery.”
Gilson estimates Cuyahoga County will see at least 600 drug-related deaths in 2020.
Free fentanyl test strips are available at the following locations:
• Circle Health Services (12201 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 | 216.721.4010)
• Care Alliance Clinic (2916 Central Avenue Cleveland, OH 44115 | 216.535.9100)
• Care Alliance Clinic (1530 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44114 | 216.781.6724)
• MetroHealth – Mobile Unit (3370 W.25th Street, Cleveland, OH 44109)
The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board of Cuyahoga County provides a 24-hour crisis hotline at 216-623-6888.
