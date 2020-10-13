First in the country: University Hospitals offers ‘sleep pod’ for health care workers during COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pilot program at University Hospitals Medical Center in Cleveland provides much-needed rest to essential health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Northeast Ohio-based health system partnered with HOHM to bring a custom-engineered sleeping pod to frontline workers who need to recharge.
The sound-proof pod is just over 43 square feet and features a twin-sized bed, curtains, and charging stations.
Staff at University Hospitals will clean the room, which is available for reservations ranging from 30 minutes to four hours, and change the sheets after each use.
“Our UH Cleveland Medical Center Emergency Department frontline caregivers have been working tirelessly for months to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Robyn Strosaker, MD, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center chief operating officer. “In the midst of all this trauma and stress, we’ve continuously looked for new ways to support our team, and HOHM sleep pods are a way we can help address their wellbeing.”
HOWM intends on expanding its sleeping pods services to additional hospitals, as well as corporate offices and educational institutions, in the near future.
