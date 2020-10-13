Four month wait for death certificate causes financial problems for widower

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Alan Blasczak is heartbroken and has been so since late May when his wife of 42 years, Bettie, passed away.
“I not only lost my wife, I lost my best friend,” Blasczak said through tears.
Blasczak’s heartbreak had only been compounded as he made phone call after phone call trying to secure his wife’s death certificate only to be told time and again that someone would get back to him to help.
Cuyahoga County and the city of Cleveland has a contract with a company called Vital Chek to process death certificates.
But no one from Vital Chek, despite their promises, according to Blasczak, ever reached out to help and so his bills piled up; without the death certificate, he was unable to secure his wife’s life insurance policy or the portion of her pension that he was entitled to receive.
“It’s sad the way you get treated when you call these places, you’re a number, and they just say we’ll see what we can do, and then they never call you back,” Blasczak said.
Blasczak reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter team, and we had as much success with Vital Chek as Blasczak did and were never able to reach anyone by phone and, at times, were left on hold for close to an hour.
Fortunately, the Cleveland Department of Public Health was willing and ultimately able to help and were able to process a death certificate that Blasczak received in the mail about five days after we reached out to the Department of Health.
“What I tried to do for a little over four months, you got it done in about seven days,” Blasczak said.
