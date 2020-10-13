Fugitive wanted for murder in Lorain after man fatally hit with stray bullet

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals are looking for the gunman wanted for a fatal shooting in Lorain on Aug. 7.
Israel Dominguez II, 20, allegedly shot his gun outside during an argument in the 1800 block of Garden Avenue.
According to Lorain police, a stray bullet struck and killed Edward Suggs, 56, who was sitting on his porch across the street.
After the shooting, Dominguez fled the area.
His last known address is near the 2200 block of Washington Avenue in Lorain.
U.S. Marshals said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information, call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411.
Reward money is available.
