12 new deaths, an additional 1,447 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 5,017 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 171,626 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a regular briefing on Tuesday, a day after the state topped 5,000 total coronavirus-related deaths.
An additional 9,948 cases and 308 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 16,565 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 3,447 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
