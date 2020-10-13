Highland High School sends students home following bomb threat

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Highland High School sent students home early Tuesday after receiving a bomb threat via phone call around 9 a.m.
A Medina County Sheriff Deputy was on duty at the school at the time the threat was made and spoke with the caller.
Law enforcement immediately placed the school into a soft lockdown following the threat.
Highland Schools said in a Facebook post that law enforcement believes the caller has placed multiple swatting calls throughout the county and this is not a credible threat.
Swatting is the practice of calling emergency services in an attempt to bring law enforcement to a particular location.
The district said it’s conducting a complete and thorough search of the high school out of an abundance of caution.
Buses are currently at the high school to transport students home.
Parents are also able to pick up their children at the school; however, a viewer told 19 News traffic outside the school is backed up as parents attempt to reach their kids.
All other Highland Schools remain open Tuesday.
