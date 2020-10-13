2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Jury deliberating in trial for man accused of murdering Akron father and daughter

Shawn Allen (Source: Akron police)
Shawn Allen (Source: Akron police)(Akron Police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury began deliberating Wednesday afternoon in the trial for the Canton man accused of killing a 43-year-old Akron dad and his 22-month-old daughter in July 2020.

Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Susan Baker Ross is presiding over Shawn Allen’s trial.

Akron police said Horace Lee was pushing Azeria Tucker in a stroller on the sidewalk in the 400 block of Crouse Street when Allen ran them over with his Cadillac Escalade on July 12, 2020.

Allen surrendered to police on July 18, 2020.

“From the onset of this senseless tragedy, detectives were in tireless pursuit of the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. Detectives worked endless hours, which included intelligence gathering, reviewing surveillance footage, and conducting interviews,” said Akron police.

Detectives said Lee and Allen may have been involved in a fight at Euro Gyro on E. Exchange Street moments before the murders.

Allen faces the death penalty if convicted.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)

Latest News

Beach water testing resuming this weekend
Syeda daily beach testing
Dark Side of the Land Podcast Preview: The Mayor and the Murder
Murder of Frank Q. Podcast Preview
(Source: MGN)
3 construction workers injured in Medina County
Tevin Hamm (Source: Obit)
Woman pleads guilty to in connection with the murder of a man on Cleveland’s East Side