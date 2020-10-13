2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jury reaches verdict in trial for man accused of murdering Akron father and daughter

Shawn Allen (Source: Akron police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury in the trial for the Canton man accused of killing a 43-year-old Akron dad and his 22-month-old daughter in July 2020 reached a verdict Thursday afternoon in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

The jury in the Shawn Allen trial began deliberating Wednesday afternoon.

Akron police said Horace Lee was pushing Azeria Tucker in a stroller on the sidewalk in the 400 block of Crouse Street when Allen ran them over with his Cadillac Escalade on July 12, 2020.

Allen surrendered to police on July 18, 2020.

“From the onset of this senseless tragedy, detectives were in tireless pursuit of the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. Detectives worked endless hours, which included intelligence gathering, reviewing surveillance footage, and conducting interviews,” said Akron police.

Detectives said Lee and Allen may have been involved in a fight at Euro Gyro on E. Exchange Street moments before the murders.

Allen faces the death penalty if convicted.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.

