Suspect sentenced for running over, killing Summit County man and his 22-month-old daughter

Shawn Allen (Source: Akron police)
Shawn Allen (Source: Akron police)(Akron Police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect convicted of intentionally running over a 43-year-old Akron and his 22-month-old daughter, killing them both, will face a judge for sentencing on Friday.

A jury recommended life in prison for Shawn Allen, but the Summit County judge will ultimately decide his punishment during a 10:30 a.m. hearing.

Court records show that Allen was convicted on multiple charges in May, including aggravated murder, murder, and tampering with evidence.

According to investigators, Horace Lee was pushing his child Azeria Tucker in a stroller on Crouse Street in Akron in July 2020 when Allen ran them over with intent in his Cadillac Escalade.

Moments before hitting the two victims, Akron police said Allen and Lee were involved in a fight at Euro Gyro.

This story will be updated.

