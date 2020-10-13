Man accused of murdering Akron father and daughter now faces the death penalty if convicted

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton man accused of killing a 43-year-old Akron dad and his 22-month-old daughter now faces the death penalty if convicted.
Shawn Allen, 36, is charged with aggravated murder, murder, failure to stop, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse for the July 12 murders.
Akron police said Horace Lee was pushing Azeria Tucker in a stroller on the sidewalk in the 400 block of Crouse Street when Allen ran them over with his Cadillac Escalade.
Allen surrendered to police on July 18.
“From the onset of this senseless tragedy, detectives were in tireless pursuit of the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. Detectives worked endless hours, which included intelligence gathering, reviewing surveillance footage, and conducting interviews,” said Akron police.
Detectives said Lee and Allen may have been involved in a fight at Euro Gyro on E. Exchange Street moments before the murders.
Allen will be back in court on Dec. 3.
He is being held on a $5 million bond.
