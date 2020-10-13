New York woman arrested in Summit County during human trafficking investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County investigators took a New York woman into custody over the weekend as deputies executed multiple search warrants.
According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrants were served at multiple locations, including Shiawassee Avenue in Fairlawn, and the Fairbridge Hotel and Best Western Hotel in Copley Township, in connection to a human trafficking investigation.
Yang Yang Qu was arrested during the sting and was in possession of counterfeit currency.
Jail records show the 28-year-old New York resident faces two counts of soliciting.
