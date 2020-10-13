North Olmsted cancels rest of football season after player tests positive for coronavirus

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted City Schools announced Monday they’re canceling all remaining practices and games for their high school football team this year.
The decision comes after the district was notified over the weekend of a football player who tested positive for coronavirus.
The district said they followed contact tracing protocols and found that nine additional students and two staff members were exposed to the virus.
Those 11 people are in quarantine for 14 days.
The student who tested positive is isolating for 10 days.
Earlier this school year, the entire North Olmsted high school football team was in quarantine after a player tested positive.
North Olmsted football was scheduled to take on Avon this Friday.
