Northeast Ohio Weather: A cool Tuesday ahead, rain holds off until Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure will build across the area today, bringing us plenty of sunshine and quiet, dry conditions.
Unfortunately, in the wake of last night’s cold front, it won’t be as warm today as it has been in recent days.
Highs will only top out in the low to mid 60s, which is actually pretty typical for this time of the year.
Skies will remain generally clear through the night, allowing temperatures to dip into the low 40s by tomorrow morning.
Brr!
Despite a cold start to the day tomorrow, afternoon highs will rebound nicely into the upper 60s.
As our next cold front approaches from the west, winds will increase on Wednesday evening.
Winds may gust upwards of 30 mph.
Winds will remain on the high side through the day Thursday.
With strong southerly winds in the area, temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 60s on Thursday.
Rain should hold off until the afternoon, so if you have anything you need to get done outside Thursday, I would try to take care of it in the morning.
Once it starts raining on Thursday afternoon, we’ll continue to see occasional showers through Friday morning.
At this time, models indicate that we’ll be drying out for the weekend.
It will be getting a lot chillier behind Thursday’s front.
Highs on Friday and Saturday will only top out in the low to mid 50s.
Temperatures will warm back into the mid 60s on Sunday.
