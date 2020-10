CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front rolled through last night with gusty showers and storms. Drier air has moved in behind it and we expect a good deal of sunshine today. It won’t be as breezy as yesterday. The air mass has cooled. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s. Pretty much where we should be for this time of year. Clear sky tonight. We dip into the 40s by early tomorrow morning.