Orrville police find missing 81-year-old dead in homicide

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Orrville police are investigating the death of an 81-year-old whose body was found a day after his family reported him missing.
A family member of 81-year-old Edwin “Shorty” Eberle told police Sunday afternoon nobody had seen Eberle since the day before.
Police found a bicycle belonging to Eberle on West Market Street, near the residence of Stephanie E. Marks, an acquaintance of Eberle.
Orrville police found Marks Monday and, after questioning, detained her and obtained a search warrant.
During the search, police found Eberle’s body inside of 624 1/2 West Market Street.
Police arrested Marks for her involvement in this case and took her to the Wayne County Jail.
Law enforcement is also seeking an arrest warrant for a male accomplice who they believe fled the area.
The case is still under investigation.
Anyone with information should call Orrville Police at 330-684-5025.
You can also send an anonymous tip by texting “OPD” to 847411.
