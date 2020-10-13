Parma students could be returning to school 5 days a week

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - School officials are working on getting students back to the classroom five days a week, said Parma City Schools Superintendent Dr. Charlie Smialek.
The district is currently looking at Nov. 16 as their target day for five-day week in person instruction, said Smialek.
At a briefing to staff members Monday, Smialek said they will continue monitoring the COVID-19 conditions and data in Cuyahoga County before making their final decision.
“Ultimately, we want very much to return to a five-day week as we believe this is the most effective schedule to maximize learning. But, as we have continually learned throughout this COVID pandemic, we must be confident in our abilities to be healthy and safe,” said Smialek.
