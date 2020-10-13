Willoughby-Eastlake Schools move forward with switch to virtual learning; will re-evaluate at end of October

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools met on Monday night to discuss the plan to move forward to remote learning following recent COVID-19 exposures in at least two district buildings.
The Willoughby-Eastlake Board of Education ruled during Monday’s meeting that district officials will meet again at the end of October and re-evaluate the COVID-19 threat level in Lake County and how the exposure could impact potential reopening plans.
Additional information will be provided during a 2 p.m. press conference on Tuesday.
Extracurricular activities will be reinstated once additional safety precautions have been established.
The decision to move from in-person lessons to virtual learning for students in all of the district’s 13 schools buildings was made after coronavirus cases were discovered in at least two facilities.
