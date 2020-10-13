Woman arrested for stabbing another woman, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old woman is behind bars, after Akron police said she stabbed another woman.
The 18-year-old victim is in stable condition.
Deasianet Scruggs, of Akron, allegedly stabbed the victim around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 in the 1500 block of Copley Road.
Akron police said the victim had pulled into a parking lot with a flat tire, when Scruggs approached her car and attacked her.
Scruggs fled the scene after the stabbing.
A Good Samaritan transported the victim to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.
Scugss is charged with felonious assault.
