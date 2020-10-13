Woman arrested for stabbing another woman, Akron police say

Deasianet Scruggs (Source: Akron police)
By Julia Tullos | October 13, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT - Updated October 13 at 11:14 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old woman is behind bars, after Akron police said she stabbed another woman.

The 18-year-old victim is in stable condition.

Deasianet Scruggs, of Akron, allegedly stabbed the victim around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 in the 1500 block of Copley Road.

Akron police said she stabbed an 18-year-old woman. (Source: Akron police)

Akron police said the victim had pulled into a parking lot with a flat tire, when Scruggs approached her car and attacked her.

Scruggs fled the scene after the stabbing.

A Good Samaritan transported the victim to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.

Scugss is charged with felonious assault.

