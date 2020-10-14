Brooklyn goose with ‘angel wing’ will never be able to fly

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Many concerned residents have called the police regarding a goose with a deformed wing, said officers.
The goose lives near a creek in the area of Walmart on Brookpark Road.
According to the animal control officer for Brooklyn and Parma Heights, the condition is called “angel wing” and is not an injury, but a deformity.
When geese eat items such as bread, popcorn, crackers and other unnatural foods, it causes an imbalance with their growth, which causes the wing to grow too fast, said the animal control officer.
The bird only has about a week for licensed wildlife rehabbers to reverse it, but it is too late for this goose.
Since the goose is leaving so close to a creek, can provide for himself and is not in pain, animal control officers said they will let him be, but they will continue monitoring his condition.
