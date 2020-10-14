Browns leaving ‘Myles vs. Mason’ incident in the past

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett is about to square off with the Steelers for the first time since, well, you know, but as easy as it is to keep recalling the Myles vs. Mason ugliness, this is no time for what Mike Tomlin calls ‘reality tv storylines’.
This is about two rivals who may finally be on the same level again.
That said, Garrett is likely to hear it from the limited number of fans at Heinz Field on Sunday.
“We’re always going to have our teammates' backs,” Baker Mayfield. “We’re not worried about last year. Everybody wants to make it about last year. We’re focused on right now.”
And right now, this offense is rolling, putting at least 32 on the board in four straight games, including against the top-ranked Colts defense.
This Steelers defense is different. As we all know, it’s far more aggressive.
“They rush with violence,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “It’s a very impressive, formidable scheme.”
As for leveling the playing field, well, the Browns won that prime-time matchup last November, in case you’ve forgotten (and if you’re a Browns fan, you definitely haven’t), but beating Mason Rudolph is one thing; beating Ben Roethlisberger is another.
Roethlisberger has owned the Browns in his career. He’s never lost to them at home, and he’s only lost to 'em three times in 26 games overall. He’s also off to a torrid start, with 10 TD tosses, only one interception, and a new target in rookie Chase Claypool.
“He’s a veteran quarterback who’s been in the league for a long time,” cornerback Terrance Mitchell said on Wednesday. “Just got to try to play smart and cover long. He can make plays late in the game with scrambling and stuff.”
That’s who Garrett will be focused on. Ben Roethlisberger. Not Mason Rudolph.
Still, it’s clear that Myles is on a mission in 2020. And what happened in 2019 has something to do with it.
“Nobody likes having their season cut short,” Kareem Hunt, who missed the first half of the 2019 season while serving a suspension, said. “I know I didn’t. You learn a lot, going through situations like that ... this one’s for Myles, this one’s for Cleveland Browns fans, this one’s for a lot of things.”
