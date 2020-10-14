Cabela’s in Avon gearing up for the holidays by hiring 41 seasonal team members

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are gearing up for the holidays by hiring 7,000 seasonal team members across the country at their National Hiring Day event on Thursday, Oct. 15.
Cabela’s will be hiring 41 of those employees to fill several retail department positions at their Avon location on 35685 Chester Road.
The hiring event takes place from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., but you can apply in advance by visiting basspro.com/careers.
Walk-ins are also welcome.
You must be 18 years or older to apply.
