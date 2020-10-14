Cleveland-based company, marred in absentee ballot controversy spanning from Pennsylvania to Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Midwest Direct is a local mailing, printing, and shipping company based in Cleveland. They’re now at the center of a controversy regarding absentee ballots.
In Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, nearly 30,000 ballots sent to residents were incorrect. Residents there reported that they received ballots labeled with the wrong ward locations.
Midwest Direct informed election officials of the mistake in a letter. In the letter, the company states that a computer mapping error was the cause, and the ballots were out of sync by a factor of one. Rather than going to the intended address, they went to the next one on the list.
Midwest Direct says new absentee ballots were reprinted and sent out on Wednesday. Voters should receive them by the beginning of the week of October 19.
In Lucas County, Board of Elections officials are saying that nearly 7,000 absentee ballots haven’t been sent to residents.
19 News tried reaching out to Midwest Direct for comment but have not heard back.
