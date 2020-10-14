Cleveland Metropolitan Schools expects to close 25 schools, cut staff if levy fails

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) outlined in a school board meeting Tuesday night its plans if voters do not pass a levy on the ballot this November.
CMSD said it would have to shut down 25 schools, including five schools in the middle of this current school year, if voters do not approve the levy.
A levy is an element of property tax assessed on property owners.
Without the levy, the district estimated they’d have to cut $3.3 million in programming and $9.9 million in staff for the 2020-21 school year.
That would mean cuts to athletics, extracurriculars, and supplemental instruction programs including City Year and Pre4CLE.
Up to 15% of current employees could lose their jobs.
Those job cuts could affect up to 300 people.
CMSD CEO Eric Gordon said the district released this what-if scenario because the state requires the district to show how they would balance their budget in the event the levy does not pass.
Cleveland voters will see the levy on the ballot Nov. 3 as Issue 68. It will appear on the ballot as follows:
- A renewal of 15 mills and an increase of 5 mills to constitute a tax for the benefit of the Cleveland Municipal School District for the purpose of current expenses of the school district and of partnering community schools at a rate not exceeding 20 mills for each one dollar of valuation (of which 1.5 mills is to be allocated to partnering community schools), which amounts to $2.00 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for ten years, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021.
A mill is the amount of tax payable per dollar of the assessed value of a property; it determines how much property owners pay towards levies.
Also at the board meeting Tuesday night, CMSD said they will have a recommendation by Friday to determine whether or not the district will move to a blended model of instruction for the second 9 weeks of the school year.
The district is currently holding all of its classes virtually.
