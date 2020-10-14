Cleveland Police search for suspects of West Side aggravated robbery that happened over 2 months ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Thursday to help identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that happened over two months ago.
Police said it happened at 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 12 in the area of Detroit Avenue and West 91st Street.
According to police, the suspect wearing the black V-neck shirt and Nike draw-string bag pointed a gun at the victim before taking their wallet.
The suspect then drove off in a gray Hyundai Santa Fe with a temporary tag driven by the suspect in the white shirt.
The Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations shared the following surveillance photos of the suspects and the getaway car:
Call Det. Florentz at (216) 623-2518 if you can identify the suspects or have any other information on this aggravated robbery.
