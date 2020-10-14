Cleveland selected to host first 2 rounds of 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland has been named the host city for several NCAA national championship events over the next several years, including the first two rounds of the 2025 Men’s Basketball Tournament.
In addition to the men’s basketball tournament, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced on Wednesday that the city has been named the host for eight other events between the fall of 2022 and 2026, including:
It was already previously announced that Cleveland would host the 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four.
“We’re extremely excited to welcome eight NCAA Championships to our community,” said David Gilbert, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission. “Our team along with our incredible partners have consistently proven they can punch above their weight when it comes to securing major sporting events for our city. To host the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball and 2026 NCAA DI Men’s Wrestling Championships twice within an eight-year period, is an incredible accomplishment for any destination; yet if any city can achieve this, it’s Cleveland.”
Over 3,000 bids were submitted by cities, including Cleveland, to host the national collegiate events.
The events are expected to generate more than $27 million in economic activity for Northeast Ohio, the GCSC estimated.
“Our city is now hosting the three largest NCAA events possible with our current infrastructure within a three-year period,” added Gilbert. “Cleveland’s selection of these incredible championships provides us with a promising outlook for the future of live sporting events.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.