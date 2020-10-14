Cleveland selected to host first 2 rounds of 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

“We’re extremely excited to welcome eight NCAA Championships to our community,” said David Gilbert, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission. “Our team along with our incredible partners have consistently proven they can punch above their weight when it comes to securing major sporting events for our city. To host the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball and 2026 NCAA DI Men’s Wrestling Championships twice within an eight-year period, is an incredible accomplishment for any destination; yet if any city can achieve this, it’s Cleveland.”