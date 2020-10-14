Deputies: Texas man broke into Summit County home, tried to get into bed with female during burglary

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old Texas man is in custody in connection to a burglary reported in the early morning hours at a Green home.
According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a Troon Drive home at 1 a.m. on Wednesday after receiving reports of a burglary.
Two females told investigators that a man, later identified as Marcos Antonio Aguirre, forced his way into the home.
Aguirre then allegedly confronted both females in their bedrooms and tried to get into bed with one of the victims.
The suspect fled from the home, which is when the victims called 911.
Investigators determined that Aguirre was a suspect in the case. He was quickly located, interviewed, and arrested on a charge of felonious burglary.
Aguirre is being held at the Summit County Jail.
