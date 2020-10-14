Dick’s Sporting Goods hiring more than 100 seasonal employees in the Cleveland area

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Dick’s Sporting Goods is hiring 135 temporary employees in the Cleveland area ahead of the holiday season.
It’s part of the 9,000 seasonal workers the sporting goods chain is looking for nationwide.
Dick’s is hiring at the following Northeast Ohio locations:
- Aurora
- Westlake
- Strongsville
- Lyndhurst
- North Olmsted
- Mentor
- Parma
Today, Dick’s is encouraging people to apply online then visit a Dick’s location for an interview as part of their National Signing Day event.
Employees get a store discount of 25% off.
Dick’s recently announced a 194% growth in eCommerce sales during the second quarter of 2020.
eCommerce sales include curbside and in-store pickup, online orders, and ship-from-store orders.
